Great to get good news, but we need more says Kilkenny based hair stylist

A local hairstylist says he just wants a clear date for when he can open his salon.

Reopening dates for pubs, restaurants and hotels are expected to be published by government at the end of this month.

And retail and personal services like hairdresser could be allowed to open on a phased basis in May.

Kilkenny based Kieran O’Gorman says it’s great to get good news but he needs more:

Listen back to his conversation with our Sue Nunn here: