Growing Concerns Over Lack of Childcare Services in Carlow

Monday 17th June

The Minister for Children says Carlow Regional Youth Service are being consulted about their concerns over the new National Childcare Scheme which will come into affect in August.

The act plans to offer grants and subsidies for children to attend creches. Due to new regulations on staff ratios many childcare services are reducing the number of places for older children. The new requirements state there must be 1 staff member per 12 children.

They say the scheme will close down three afterschool services in Carlow and means 99 children will no longer get afterschool supports.

Speaking in the Dáil, Minister Zappone says it’s important that they do hear from the Carlow service.