Gun among items stolen during recent County Carlow burglaries

A gun was stolen in a burglary in County Carlow this week.

Two houses were robbed at around the same time last Tuesday evening in Tullow and Ballon.

One happened between five-part-seven and ten-to-eight on Tuesday night at an address in Killerig in Tullow.

A sum of cash, including some foreign currency, was stolen and the house ransacked after the thieves broke in through a back window.

A patio door was forced open at a house in the Ballinvalley area of Ballon sometime between 7pm and half-eight on the same evening.

Again the house was ransacked and this time the burglars escaped with a legally held firearm as well as some jewellery.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch.