Hallowe’en more treat than trick in Carlow and Kilkenny this year

It seems to have been more treat than trick in Carlow and Kilkenny for Hallowe’en.

No major issues have been reported to gardai in either county.

KCLR News has learned that while stations across both were inundated with calls about fireworks, it seems issues around anti-social behaviour were kept to a minimum.

The bad weather’s understood to have dampened things a little, while the October 31st date being followed by a school day ensured the younger crew were home and in bed earlier than usual.

However there was one alleged assault in the Graiguecullen area of Carlow last night