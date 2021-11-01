KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Witnesses to alleged assault of man in Graiguecullen sought by Carlow Gardaí
A takeaway delivery man was robbed of the food he was set to deliver
If you were in the Church Street area of Graiguecullen last night gardai want to hear from you.
A takeaway delivery man was allegedly assaulted and robbed of the food he was set to deliver just before midnight.
Gardaí want to hear from anybody who was in or around the scene to get in touch, in particular those who may have witnessed the incident.