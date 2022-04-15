“He will be greatly missed by all” say those who knew Cian Mooney who died tragically in Wednesday’s crash in South Kilkenny

“He will be greatly missed by all”.

So say those who knew the 17-year-old who died following a road crash earlier this week.

Cian Mooney from Moneenroe, Castlecomer was a passenger in a car that appears to have lost control and hit a ditch on Wednesday evening at about 8pm – Gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses, details here.

Many who knew Cian have been outlining the sadness in the wider community and paying tribute to him:

Cian was attending Kildalton College – staff there are sending deepest sympathies to his family and friends. And issued this statement to KCLR News:

” Teagasc wish to extend its heartfelt and sincerest condolences to the family and friends of our student Cian Mooney who tragically lost his life in a car accident close to Kildalton college. Cian was a popular and dedicated dairy student and was excelling in all areas of his studies. Cian embraced the learning and opportunities afforded in Kildalton college and all staff wish to extend their deepest sympathies to his family and friends. Teagasc also send thoughts and best wishes to the other students involved in the accident and those who arrived to assist on the scene. Kildalton College is supporting its students at this devastating time as they mourn the loss of their friend and class mate.”

Funeral arrangements for the young man can be found here