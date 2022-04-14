Gardaí appeal for information on movements of a white Vauxhall car following the crash in South Kilkenny that left a teenager dead

Gardaí are appealing for information about the prior movements of a white Vauxhall car that crashed in the Piltown area last night leaving one person dead and two more injured.

A teenager was killed when the car in which he was a passenger lost control and hit a ditch at Dowling just after 8pm. (More here).

KCLR understands he was a student at Kildalton College.

The driver and another person in the car were also injured but are currently in a stable condition at University Hospital Waterford.

A technical examination has been carried out at the scene which has since been cleared and the road reopened.

Sgt Peter McConnon says Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone who might have dashcam footage from the area between 7:30pm and 8:30pm.

They’re particularly interested in one vehicle, as he’s been telling KCLR “Gardaí are looking for the movements of a white Vauxhall car with a Cork registration number that was travelling from Mullinavat towards Pltown in and around the 8pm mark”.

Anybody with information should contact Mooncoin Gardaí, or any local station.