Health expert says vitamin D will help protect against Covid-19
An expert in older people’s health says taking vitamin D will help protect against Covid-19.
The Government’s asked NPHET to examine the use of vitamin D supplements in the fight against the virus.
It comes as more than 2.5 million vulnerable people in England will be offered free supplements.
Professor of Medical Gerontology at St James’s Hospital in Dublin, Rose Anne Kenny, says there’s evidence it’s beneficial.