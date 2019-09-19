Health Minister guarantees new development for St Luke’s Hospital

A new 75 bed block has been guaranteed for St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow & Kilkenny.

Minister of Health, Simon Harris, announced the hospital’s new development & says it will be completed by the end of 2021.

Several TD’s are opposing the build. Fianna Fáil’s Bobby Aylward raised concerns that this & other projects will be delayed due to cost overruns elsewhere, like the National Children’s Hospital.

But Speaking to KCLR News at the Ploughing Championships, Simon Harris says that’s not the case.