Heartbreak in Urlingford with three popular donkeys set to move out of North Kilkenny

Three resident donkeys in Urlingford are being moved on after twelve years.

The late Pierce Kavanagh of Kavanagh’s Service Station bought two of the animals in 2010 that soon became three and they’ve lived happily there since.

But now, as the area’s new fire station’s (see here and here) being built on the pets’ current grazing area, a decision’s been taken to move them on, something a number of locals are upset about.

Pierce’s daughter Helena says they’re very popular, telling KCLR News “I mean they were fantastic, everybody loved them, and still love them to this day, people come over during the summer eating icecreams with the children so the children can pet the donkeys, feed them carrots, they were loved unconditionally”.

She adds “We’re absolutely and totally, I mean, broken-hearted that they have to go but thank God I’ve found a family willing to take them but it’s up in Mountmellick, fifty minutes away from Urlingford, but they promised me they will be kept together, that they will not be separated, and that was my main concern because that was Daddy’s last wish about the donkeys, he said whatever happens the donkeys they were not to be separated”.