As Heather Humphreys prepares to discuss her Presidential bid on The KCLR Daily this morning, Ryanair’s Michael O’Leary says he’ll consider voting for her or Jim Gavin.

The aviation boss had previously backed Fine Gael’s Mairead McGuinness for the position before she withdrew from the race.

He says he’s not automatically transferring his support to Ms Humphreys because he doesn’t know her personally noting; “I know Mairead McGuinness for many years I thought she would have made a great President, I think, you know, the field hasn’t been finalised yet, say it would appear, certainly in Jim Gavin and Heather Humphreys we have two very good candidates, I wouldn’t have any time for the lefty left-wing looney from Galway but we’ll wait to see what the final field will be and I’ll certainly be voting and I would hope that whoever will be elected will be a significant improvement on the current incumbent”.

Meanwhile, both Carlow and Kilkenny county councils have set dates to discuss individuals seeking their support.