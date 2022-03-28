Helicopter called in to help deal with massive fire on Mount Leinster in Carlow

A helicopter was called in to deal with a massive fire on Mount Leinster at the weekend.

Local firefighters battled the blaze right through Saturday night and into yesterday in what’s been described as very difficult conditions.

Crews in both counties have been busy quite a bit in recent days, Kilkenny’s teams out on Mount Brandon in Graignamanagh and Carlow’s in the Blackstairs (see here).

Stay tuned for KCLR Live to hear more on that incident