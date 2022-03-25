Fire fighters from Graignamanagh and Thomastown in Kilkenny battle gorse fire on Brandon Hill

Local fire crews have battled with gorse fires for a third consecutive evening.

Fire fighters from Graignamanagh and Thomastown responded to a blaze on Brandon Hill last night.

It follows a similar incident earlier this week at Aghowle Hill just over the Wicklow border.

While Carlow fire service dealt with a fire at Corrubut Gap close to the Nine Stones on Mount Leinster .

The fires have prompted concerns for the safety of wildlife and biodiversity and nearby woodlands.

And in the case of Brandon there is also worries for the familiar cross on the local peak and the lighting equipment stored there for festive occasions.

There are also fears of further fires should the current warm weather continue.