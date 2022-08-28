Helicopters over Carlow on Saturday night was coast guard night training

If you heard helicopters circling Carlow town on Saturday night, it seems the Irish Coast Guard is continuing to conduct training in our local area.

Rescue 116 was flying across the east coast as part of training in their Night Vision Imaging System to enhance safety and remain proficient in search and rescue operations.

CHCI say they advise crews to minimise noise generated and vary flying routes & landing sites and they appreciate the understanding and support from the local communities in their training and operations.