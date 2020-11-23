Flying Tumbler
Henry O’Donnell On His Attempt To Make History

Henry is finswimming around Ireland in a bid to create history

Henry is on a bilingual swimming expedition, promoting the Irish language, tradition and culture.

Our language, culture and tradition are part of who we are – we should preserve it.

Henry will be promoting the Irish Coastline, Islands, Gaeltacht Regions, Blue Flag Beaches and associated key coastal attractions, historic sites, Wild Atlantic Way, Hidden Heartlands, and Ancient East.

He’s already completed over 400 kilometres so far and is fundraising for Water Safety Ireland and The Irish Cancer Society.

You can find out more information and follow Henry’s journey here: www.finswin2020.com

Listen to his inspirational chat with Eimear here:

