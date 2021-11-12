Heritage Minister and Carlow Kilkenny Green TD to attend COP26 today

The Heritage Minister and Carlow Kilkenny Green TD is at the COP 26 climate summit in Glasgow today.

Today is the last scheduled day for the conference and Malcolm Noonan travelled over last evening. (He’s due on with Sue Nunn on Friday’s The Way It Is so tune in between 4-6pm).

Some negotiations could continue over the weekend if a deal isn’t finalised today.

Environmental Politics lecturer at DCU Sadhbh O’Neill has told the way it is that some progress has been made at this year’s summit.

She says some interesting side deals between countries pledging to work harder on battling climate change.

Listen back to her chat with our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is here: