Hero’s welcome for Rachael Blackmore as she returns to her County Carlow home
Banners and balloons marked her homecoming
Rachael Blackmore received a heroes welcome when she returned to her Carlow accommodation.
The Aintree Grand National winner from Killenaule, in Tipperary, just over the Kilkenny border, lives in Leighlinbridge.
Many turned out, socially distanced, to cheer her on with the entrance to her home festooned with balloons and banners citing The Queen of Aintree on show.