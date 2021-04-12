KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Hero’s welcome for Rachael Blackmore as she returns to her County Carlow home

Banners and balloons marked her homecoming

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 12/04/2021
Image by Edward Whitaker/Racing Post via Horse Racing Ireland

Rachael Blackmore received a heroes welcome when she returned to her Carlow accommodation.

The Aintree Grand National winner from Killenaule, in Tipperary, just over the Kilkenny border, lives in Leighlinbridge.

Many turned out, socially distanced, to cheer her on with the entrance to her home festooned with balloons and banners citing The Queen of Aintree on show.

