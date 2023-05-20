“He’s got an enormous amount of the skills to do two hours of live television” – former Late Late Producer Masterson reacts to new host

To whom it concerns, Patrick Kielty has been officially named as the new host of ‘The Late Late Show’.

The County Down man will take over from Ryan Tubridy, as the iconic show enters its 61st season in September.

Starting out as a stand-up comedian in Belfast, Patrick has since made a name for himself as a TV and radio host.

Describing the ‘Late Late’ gig as “one of the greatest jobs in television”, he says he’s “genuinely humbled to become part of Friday nights for so many Irish people”.

Speaking to KCLR News, author, broadcaster and former Late Late Show producer John Masterson, gave his reaction to the announcement, saying “In a sense, while it wasn’t unexpected, I didn’t believe any of the rumours. I though there was all sorts of people for all sorts of reasons putting out different rumours. But I think it’s great, I think Patrick is a terrific guy. I’ve heard him being interviewed and he’s a very human, thoughful being, and I’ve heard him as a comedian, and he’s hilariously funny, and in anything he does, he’s got an enormous amount of the skills to do two hours of live television. I think he’ll do a great job and I look forward to it.”