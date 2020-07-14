Historic buildings across Kilkenny and Carlow at risk of falling into ruin says An Taisce

We’re at risk of losing many of the historic buildings across Carlow and Kilkenny.

An Taisce is warning that many heritage buildings are falling into ruin.

Ian Lumley says sites like Kilkenny Castle are well looked after, but other important places need to be taken care of:

He said “We do have other medieval buildings that are not in state care, so one that is of particular concern is the medieval tower in the valley of the River Nore in Thomastown where Bishop Berkley was born in 1685, he gives his name to Berkley University in California”.

He said “The building is protected at the moment, it has temporary timber propping because of structural cracking, but it needs major investment if it’s to be secured for the long term future”.