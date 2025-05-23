In a landmark decision for the sport, delegates at the Camogie Association’s Special Congress last night overwhelmingly voted in favour of a motion to allow players to wear shorts during competitive matches.

The motion received 98 percent support from delegates, reflecting a near-unanimous desire for change within the game. The ruling takes immediate effect, meaning players will have the option to wear either shorts or the traditional skort in this weekend’s championship fixtures.

The issue had gained significant attention in recent weeks, with many players publicly calling for greater autonomy over their match-day attire. Advocates for change argued that the option to wear shorts would enhance comfort and performance, while also aligning camogie with broader trends in women’s sport.

The result marks a major step forward in modernising the game and responding to the voices of players on key issues affecting their experience on the pitch.

The Camogie Association has yet to release formal guidelines on the design or standardisation of shorts, but the vote clears the way for county boards and teams to introduce the change immediately.

This weekend’s matches will mark the first time in the sport’s history that players can take to the field in competitive action wearing either option.