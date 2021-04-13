Hollywood stars announced as presenters of this year’s Oscars for which Kilkenny’s Cartoon Saloon’s a nominee

Brad Pitt, Harrison Ford and Zendeya are among the stars who’ll be presenting this year’s Oscars.

The pandemic-delayed ceremony is taking place across two sites; Union Station in LA and its usual home of the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The Academy says it’ll set up hubs at international locations for stars unable to make it to California.

Kilkenny-headquartered Cartoon Saloon has been shortlisted for the event for its Wolfwalkers, marking the group’s fifth time to be in the running for a golden statuette.

