Kilkenny animators pipped to the BAFTA post by Pixar but they’ve gained a new famous fan

The BAFTAs lead to two disappointing nights for Ireland’s hopefuls.

Despite its four nominations, Irish film Calm with Horses didn’t take home a single gong.

Dublin actor Barry Keoghan and Mullingar native Niamh Algar, were nominated in the best supporting actor and actress categories for their performances in the crime thriller, but they both missed out

Animation Wolfwalkers, from Kilkenny’s Cartoon Saloon, missed out on the Animated Film Bafta to Pixar’s Soul.

Nomadland starring Frances Mc Dormand won four awards including best film and best director.

There’s still some award hope for the local crew with Wolfwalkers also making the shortlists of the Academy Awards and European Film Awards, both at the end of the month.

And the grouping’s discovered a new fan over the weekend in the form of Reese Witherspoon: