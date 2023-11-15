Homeowner disturbs up to four men attempting to break into house in Ballyragget, north Kilkenny

Details have emerged of a third local incident involving four men in the past week.

Earlier we revealed there were burglary attempts on houses in Ballybit, Rathvilly and The Ridge, Old Leighin by masked individuals on Tuesday, the 7th of November.

Now it appears the same evening a home at Grove Terrace, Ballyragget was also an intended target for three men who were picked up by a fourth who was driving a different vehicle to the one seen at the earlier incidents.

Sgt Conor Egan has been telling KCLR News that in this case; “At approximately half past eight the homeowner heard a loud bang but initially didn’t think much of it, at 9pm then the doorbell rang and three males who were in the front yard ran towards the Kilkenny Road, now they were observed being picked up in a dark, possibly navy-coloured estate type vehicle and this vehicle was being driven by a fourth male”.

He adds “Now this vehicle initially headed in the direction of Kilkenny but a couple of minutes later it turned back around and came back towards the square, now it transpired that these culprits had entered the garage of the property but again it doesn’t appear anything was taken, obviously they were disturbed and they didn’t access the house itself”.

Anybody with information or footage of any kind should contact Castlecomer Garda Station on 056 444 1