Honorary Doctorate at UL for Mooncoin woman Vicky Phelan

Vicky Phelan is being conferred with an honorary Doctorate at University of Limerick for her exceptional commitment to improving women’s healthcare.

The Mooncoin woman brought the CervicalCheck scandal to light when she went public with her missed diagnosis in April.

Vicky is a graduate and former employee of UL and will be conferred on June 26th.

Last Friday Kilkenny County Council held a special reception to present her with a framed certificate in recognition of her bravery & resilience.