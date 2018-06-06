Honorary Doctorate at UL for Mooncoin woman Vicky Phelan
KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Honorary Doctorate at UL for Mooncoin woman Vicky Phelan

KCLR96FM News & Sport 2 hours ago
Less than a minute

Vicky Phelan is being conferred with an honorary Doctorate at University of Limerick for her exceptional commitment to improving women’s healthcare.

The Mooncoin woman brought the CervicalCheck scandal to light when she went public with her missed diagnosis in April.

Vicky is a graduate and former employee of UL and will be conferred on June 26th.

Last Friday Kilkenny County Council held a special reception to present her with a framed certificate in recognition of her bravery & resilience.

© Copyright 2018 CK Broadcasting Ltd · All Rights Reserved
Registered office: Leggettsrath Business Park, Carlow Road, Kilkenny, Ireland
Sites: kclr96fm.com ·
Close