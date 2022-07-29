Hopes for digital hub in the former Bank of Ireland building in Urlingford could be scuppered if broadband speed isn’t improved

Plans are moving to repurpose the buildings that once housed Bank of Ireland branches.

The financial institution last October shut the doors on six outlets across Carlow and Kilkenny. (See here)

Earlier this week at Kilkenny County Council’s monthly meeting members agreed to lease the Thomastown building to the Design and Crafts Council of Ireland (more on that here).

However, they deferred a decision to rent the one in Urlingford to a group which aims to set up a digital hub for remote working but it’s understood that decision will be revisited.

Before that meeting, our Edwina Grace paid a visit to Urlingford and met with members of the Town Team there in the actual bank itself – this piece played out on The Way It Is with Sue Nunn: