Proposals to repurpose some old Bank of Ireland branches in Co Kilkenny

Hopes are high to repurpose some local Bank of Ireland branches for new uses.

The financial institution shut the doors of six across the two counties last October, and at today’s Kilkenny County Council meeting, councillors were set to agree to lease the buildings in Thomastown and Urlingford to groupings in each area.

However, the decision to sign the Urlingford one over to a group keen to set up a Digital Hub was deferred without discussion.

But in Thomastown, it was agreed to lease the premises to the Design and Crafts Council of Ireland for 20 years.

Cllr Deirdre Cullen proposed that one and said she was happy to do so.

She told KCLR: “The property is seen as an ideal opportunity to facilitate a Ceramic Centre of Excellence and this will run in conjunction with the existing jewellery and goldsmithing course which will be located in Sessions House in Thomastown, and that’s also leased to the Design and Craft Council of Ireland by Kilkenny County Council.”