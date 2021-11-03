Hopes still high that Kilkenny will have a campus as part of TUSE with Carlow IT & Waterford IT

Kilkenny will have a university campus in the future according to local representatives.

IT Carlow‘s merger with Waterford IT was finally given the official go-ahead from the Minister for Higher Education yesterday. (See here).

The new date for the establishment of the Technological University of the South East (TUSE) is the 1st of May.

There are campuses planned for Carlow, Waterford and Wexford but none for Kilkenny currently.

But Fianna Fáil Deputy John McGuinness says Minister Simon Harris has promised that the county would not be left behind.

Local TD John Paul Phelan says Minister Harris will discuss Kilkenny’s contribution during a visit in three weeks time.

While the head of the Kilkenny Carlow Education and Training Board, Cllr Peter Chap Cleere, says once the governing body for the new university is appointed then talks can happen about securing a campus for Kilkenny:

