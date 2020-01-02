Horse put down after being found lying in a ditch on busy Kilkenny road

There are calls for Kilkenny County Council to fully investigate after a horse had to be put down after being found in a distressed sate on New Year’s morning.

The animal was seen trapped between trees after falling down an embankment on the Ring Road between the McDonald’s and Dublin Road roundabouts.

Gardaí and a vet were called to the scene but the animal had to be put down due to its injuries.

They weren’t able to identify the owner – despite the fact that every horse has to be microchipped.

Councillor Eugene McGuinness says the local authority has to clamp down on mistreatement of animals:

“Unfortunately the horse was in a very, very bad state of health at that stage and my understanding is that it had to be put down.

“It’s very, very sad indeed. It was left there for, I would imagine a few days, judging by the state of the horse.

“I’m hoping to raise it in the council, once again. This is an issue that’s been going on, and on, and on, and I’ve seen pictures of badly treated animals and I’m just sick and tired of it.”