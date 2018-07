Health Minister Simon Harris visited Kilkenny this week and delivered some long awaited good news to the Susie Long Hospice Fund (SLHF).

The late Susie Long’s husband Conor Mac Liam and Paul Colfer of the SLHF spoke to Eimear Ni Bhraonain on KCLR Live….

https://soundcloud.com/kclr96fm/hospice-secured-in-susies-memory-at-st-lukes