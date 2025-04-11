Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow/Kilkenny, Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere, has welcomed today’s announcement by his party colleague and Minister for Social Protection Dara Calleary of the expansion of the Hot School Meals Programme.

The Programme will be expanded to a further 713 primary schools across the country, including 26 additional schools across counties Carlow and Kilkenny.

Deputy Cleere described the move as a “game-changer” for families and school communities, and said the rollout will ensure many more children across his constituency benefit from access to a nutritious, hot meal each day at school.

“This is a huge step forward for schools and families across Carlow and Kilkenny. I’m delighted that 26 more schools across the constituency have been approved to begin receiving Hot School Meals from this month.

“Hot meals can make a real difference to a child’s ability to focus and participate fully in their school day. This programme not only supports nutrition and wellbeing, but also school attendance and educational outcomes.”

The Hot School Meals Programme, which began as a small pilot in just 30 schools, now covers 2,850 primary schools nationwide and is providing hot meals to over 475,000 children. The 26 newly approved schools across Carlow/Kilkenny will be contacted by the Department of Social Protection in the coming days to begin implementation.

Within todays announcement, Minister Calleary also highlighted that the programmes nutritional standards will be reviewed and strengthened with the removal of high-fat, high-sugar, and high-salt foods from menus from September 2025.

“As well as expanding access, it’s vital we maintain high nutritional standards. The upcoming nutritional review and the move to remove unhealthy options will make sure children are healthier in their school environment.”

Deputy Cleere encouraged any primary schools across his constituency that have not yet signed up to consider participating.