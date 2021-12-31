House prices in both Carlow and Kilkenny have increased substantially on last year.

The latest figures from Daft.ie show there were also very few houses for sale during December.

In Carlow, house prices for the 4th quarter of this year were up 12.3% on the same time a year ago.

Last year’s figure was also an increase of 11% on 2019.

The average price of a house in the county is now €228,590.

In Kilkenny, the increase was 9.5% on 2020, which again was an increase of 14% on 2019.

€262,000 is now the average price for a house in the county.

The percentage increases for both Carlow and Kilkenny are above the national average, which was 7.7%.

But the average prices here are still below the national average, which is now €291,000.

The report also says there were only 11,500 homes for sale in Ireland during December – the lowest stock since 2006.