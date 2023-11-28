Housing a key issue for Carlow town Fine Gael hopeful

The recently retired Chair of Carlow Community Games says housing’s a key issue for him in the upcoming local elections.

Former winner at the inaugural Cathaoirleach Awards with the local authority, Paul Doogue is running for Fine Gael in the Carlow electoral area.

He feels the biggest challenge is housing with many homes vacant across the county at at time when so many are looking for accommodation.

Speaking to The KCLR Daily a short time ago Paul outlined the challenges people face – hear that conversation in full here.

