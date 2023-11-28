KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Four more Fianna Fáil candidates selected in Carlow to run for the next local elections
The selection conventions for Tullow & Bagenalstown took place last night
Fianna Fáil in Carlow has selected four more candidates for the local elections.
Sitting councillors John Pender and John McDonald are bidding to hold onto their seats in the Tullow municipal district.
While Bagenalstown’s Arthur McDonald is joined on the ticket by newcomer Daniel Pender.
The 23-year-old from Ballinabranna just graduated from studying business & economics at Trinity College.