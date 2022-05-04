KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien arriving in Kilkenny for Fire Chief conference
All of Ireland's fire chiefs with some from the UK are attending
Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien’s arriving in Kilkenny this morning to open the Fire Chief conference.
The two-day event is getting underway at Lyrath Estate Hotel on the outskirts of the city.
All of the fire chiefs from Ireland, with a number from the UK, will hear from a list of guest speakers today and tomorrow while there are 80 exhibitors from Ireland, the UK and mainland Europe also in attendance.