The second day of the ‘Europe’s Rural Mobility Future’ conference is just getting underway at the Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel.

The conference, which has been co-ordinated by Kilkenny Leader and the European Rural Mobility Network, is discussing how rural mobility can be enhanced and sustained through new and improved public transport provision.

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Transport consultant Brendan Finn, who lives in Kells in County Kilkenny, said the Lingaun Loop and Barrow Bus trials are useful local rural transport case studies which will be referenced during today’s session.

Hear what he had to say to KCLR News’ Dermot Keyes here;

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Funded under the News Reporting Scheme by Coimisiún na Meán.