HSE South East issues reminder to not eat certain, recalled Kinder products which are linked to salmonella outbreak

Local public health doctors say there is a real risk from eating Kinder products.

The HSE South East is reminding us not to eat certain recalled Kinder products which are linked to a large salmonella outbreak with 15 cases discovered so far in Ireland.

They say it’s really important for parents to make there’s none of the listed products in the home.

Dr. Ellen Cosgrave is Specialist Registrar with Public Health HSE South East and has been telling KCLR News “The specific products that the public are advised not to eat are Kinder Surprise eggs 20g, Kinder Surprise eggs multipack of three 20g eggs and Kinder Surprise 100g, Kinder mini eggs 75g packs and Kinder egg hunt kit 150g packs and this advice not to eat these products applies regardless of the product’s best before date and the reason why the public are being advised not to eat these products is due to a possible link with a large outbreak of salmonella which is affecting Ireland, the UK and a number of European countries”.

Most cases of salmonella won’t be too serious but Dr. Cosgrave says some may be hit harder and it’s worth discussing with a family doctor; “Most children, and adults in fact, that develop salmonella infection with experience only mild symptoms and so long as symptoms are mild they can sometimes be managed at home with fluids and paracetamol but if a parent noticed more worrying symptoms in their child, symptoms like a lot of diarreah, bloody diarrhea, a lot of vomiting, a high temperature, a bad headache, more worrying symptoms like that it would be adviseable definitely to seek medical advice from their GP”.

And she adds the warning not to eat recalled Kinder products will remain in place indefinitely on all best before dates; “This is going to be continuously monitored by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland and public health officials are currently investigating the outbreak further in conjunction with international authorities also so it’s a good idea to keep an eye on the FSAI website, so fsai.ie, for further updates and information regarding the recall of the products and also how the situation further evolves”.