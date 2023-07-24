A huge amount of work went into Carlow County Museum’s latest award.

That’s according to Curator Dermot Mulligan after they achieved full accreditation under the Heritage Council’s Museum Standards Programme.

The award recognises the highest standards in how the museum cares for their visitors and their collections, governance and management standards, and their education and exhibition programmes.

Dermot says there was a long process, complete with inspections, to get to this stage; “We would have been working towards this, in 2020 we would have been awarded the interim accreditation and this year then we were awarded the full accreditation which means we meet all 35 standards that the heritage council set out and this would have consisted of an extensive application”.

