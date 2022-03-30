Huge support shown to Kilkenny family following fatal fire in Jenkinstown last week

The family of a local man left devastated by a fire last week says they cannot get over the level of support for him.

Dominic Brennan lost his brother Oliver and his home in the blaze in Jenkinstown a week ago. (Read that here).

A fundraiser aimed at helping him start to rebuild his life was set up online on Monday has seen €30,000 pledged so far. You can add to that here.

Kilkenny camogie manager Brian Dowling is a nephew and says they’re blown away by the support.

Hear his conversation in full with our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on KCLR Live earlier here: