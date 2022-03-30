KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Huge support shown to Kilkenny family following fatal fire in Jenkinstown last week
More than €30,000 has been raised so far via a gofundme page
The family of a local man left devastated by a fire last week says they cannot get over the level of support for him.
Dominic Brennan lost his brother Oliver and his home in the blaze in Jenkinstown a week ago. (Read that here).
A fundraiser aimed at helping him start to rebuild his life was set up online on Monday has seen €30,000 pledged so far. You can add to that here.
Kilkenny camogie manager Brian Dowling is a nephew and says they’re blown away by the support.
Hear his conversation in full with our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on KCLR Live earlier here: