“I never thought this day would come” says new Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick

“I never thought this day would come”.

So says Kilkenny County Council’s new Cathaoirleach.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick was declared the next to take up the baton from outgoing Chair Cllr Fidelis Doherty.

She was hailed by all for a superb job during her year’s reign and for the fairness she showed to her council colleagues before being presented with a book of photographic memories from the last twelve months.

Many had gathered at County Hall for this afternoon’s local authority AGM, including members of Cllr Fitzpatrick’s family who were delighted to see him wear his new chain of office:

Having joined FF at the age of 13, Cllr Fitzpatrick has served the wider community of Kilkenny in many ways, most recently as Chair of the Castlecomer Municipal District (a position he holds onto until Monday) and also of the county’s Joint Policing Committee, a role he also stays in for the next few months.

Nominating him, colleague Cllr Andrew McGuinness noted “his high-profile work will hugely benefit the city and county in the next few months”.

The new Cathaoirleach told our Domhnall Doyle on this evening’s The Way It Is what that role means to him:

Fine Gael Cllr Patrick O’Neill was named the Vice Chair, hailed for his hard work ethic.