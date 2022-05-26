“I’d give her my heart if I could” says Gowran Abbey Nursing Home resident of staff member Jenny Robotham Byrne who’s been battling cancer

‘Check your Boobies’ and ‘Walk with Jenny’.

Those are the calls as June approaches.

It’s the third year of the 100km in 30 days, a fundraiser for Breast Cancer Ireland, which also creates awareness of the disease. (More on the campaign here).

Jenny Robotham Byrne has battled cancer and is now undertaking the challenge.

A staff member of Gowran Abbey Nursing Home, she has huge support there.

Hear the residents and staff pay tribute to Jenny – and her reaction to that to those recordings after being surprised on KCLR Live this morning: