If you see somebody in difficulty in Irish waters, contact emergency services

Do not assume somebody has already made that call.

That’s the plea from Waterford City River Rescue.

It’s after emergency services were notified yesterday of a person entering the River Suir.

The Irish Coast Guard co-ordinated a response with crews from Waterford City River Rescue, the city’s fire service, Rescue 117 and Gardaí quick to react.

All were later stood down when the person was located safe and well.

The River Rescue crew has thanked all for the part they played in the incident and they’re reminding that if you see anyone in difficulty on our lakes, rivers or coast to call 999 or 112 and ask for The Irish Coast Guard who will dispatch the services needed to the scene.