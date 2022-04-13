If you’re due to depart Carlow and Kilkenny for Easter with flights from Dublin Airport you’re advised to arrive there early, but not too early

Don’t arrive too early for your flight from Dublin Airport.

That’s the plea for those set to depart over the busy Easter weekend.

Between now and the bank holiday Monday half a million people are due to travel through the capital’s terminals as management there continues to deal wth staff shortages.

Generally, passengers are asked to arrive up to three and a half hours before their flight.

But early journeyers who are due to fly from 8:30am onwards are being called upon to not land in before 5am.

Regular contributor to KCLR Live Eoghan Corry is Editor of Air and Travel Magazine and he says people coming earlier than needed ended up putting more pressure on security; “The real problem that emerged last weekend is that people were turning up four hours, five hours early and while there was only two security channels open before 6am that’s when the queues began to accumulate, a lot of people very scared arriving before people had been rostered onto security”.