If you’re planning on getting a pet this year, then you are being urged to consider local animal shelters

If getting a pet is on your agenda for 2023, you should look into local animal shelters.

That’s the message from Gina Hetherington at PAWS animal rescue in Mullinahone, who says they have up to 90 dogs for re-homing at any given time.

Gina says that, like many other businesses, they are dealing with the effects of rising living costs, which are forcing many people to surrender their animals.

Speaking with KCLR she said, “I mean between dog food, cat food as well, horse food, vet fees, everything has gone up and people are struggling, and people whose landlords are selling the houses because they don’t want to be in this business anymore and they can’t get a place to rent when they have a pet, so the phones never stop.”