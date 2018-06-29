Industrial action on hold at St Lukes Department of Psychiatry

Planned industrial action by SIPTU members at St Luke’s Department of Psychiatry has been called off.

The union had been preparing to take action over the ongoing overcrowding issues there, with patients having to sleep on make shift beds and chairs on a number of occasions.

However, they’ve now told KCLR News that they’re suspending this after management committed to doing something to tackle the problem.

Deputy Bobby Aylward had raised the matter in the Dáil last week and he says he’s glad a resolution might be on the horizon.

He says it seems progress has been made with a guarantee given by management that they would implement a plan including a bed manager for the entire south east region.