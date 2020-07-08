Infectious diseases expert advises against holidays abroad this summer

An infectious diseases expert says there’s no way we should be thinking of going on holidays abroad this summer.

UCC Professor Gerry Killeen is heavily involved in suppressing the spread on Malaria in countries like Tanzania and has designed systems for modelling the spread of other viruses like Zika and Dengue.

The Government has advised the public to avoid all non-essential flights until July 20th.

Prof Killeen has been telling KCLR that travel should still be limited to only important and necessary trips beyond that date:

“It’s a question of what’s really essential, like say if your mother is sick or if you’re an essential worker. Like me, I might jump on an airplane in August and head to Tanzania to play my part there,but there’s a good reason for that and I certainly will self isolate. But I would say now is definitely not the time to be going on a sun holiday.”