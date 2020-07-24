Inflatable toys may be banned from our rivers and open waters in Kilkenny

The local authority in Kilkenny is to investigate whether it can introduce bye laws to ban inflatable toys from use at rivers or open waters in the county.

It comes after councillor Peter Chap Cleere received the full support of the council for his motion calling on the Minister to ban them from our waters.

The Fianna Fail councillor says they can endanger life on our waters, “We’ve very very strong currents on the Barrow and Nore, in particular, and if somebody is out there with an inflatable toy and it drifts way and a child gets separated from it. Either the child gets under pressure or the parent might get into difficulty trying to retrieve that inflatable toy.”

“It’s purely from a safety perspective that we are looking at introducing and hopefully we can potentially save some lives on the back of introducing this legislation,” he said.