Information sought on vandalism of Carlow Rehab centre’s vegetable garden

A recent act of vandalism has destroyed the vegetable garden of a Carlow care centre.

The polytunnel of the Rehab Centre on Killeshin Road was damaged late Monday evening, with every panel spliced open.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Carlow Garda Station.

Meg Mc Ginnty is Rehab’s Community Services Manager.

She says some of their service users put years of work into the garden.