Inistioge in Co Kilkenny named Best Kept Village in Ireland

Inistioge’s been named Best Kept Village in Ireland.

It was one of four areas across the country to take a title at the Best Kept Town 2022 Competition with winners announced by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD.

Enniskillen in Co Fermanagh was named Best Kept Large Town and overall winner while Abbeyleix in Co Laois was declared Best Kept Small Town and Lisburn in Co Antrim is the Best Kept Large Urban Centre.

The local win is the latest coup of Inistioge which has an active Tidy Town grouping and previously secured gold in the Entente Florale Europa. (See more here and here).

Speaking after the announcement, Minister Humphreys said; “I want to congratulate all of the winners and nominees in the all-island Best Kept Town competition. In particular I would like to congratulate Enniskillen, Inistioge, Abbeyleix and Lisburn for winning awards in their respective categories.

“The All-island Best Kept Town Competition recognises the great pride people have in their own communities all across the island. Set up in 1995, this year we celebrate its 25th anniversary of cross border collaboration, partnership, and most importantly, friendship.”

“Unfortunately, the competition did not proceed in 2020 or in 2021 as a result of the pandemic. However, that did not stop the tremendous effort put in by community groups across the island. Even during lockdown, towns and villages were maintained and volunteers all across the island continued to put in a huge effort on behalf of the places where they live.

“Being nominated for these awards represents an achievement in itself, and is recognition of the efforts made by volunteers and local communities in the SuperValu TidyTowns competition and the Best Kept competition in Northern Ireland.”

While Doreen Muskett, MBE, President of the Northern Ireland Amenity Council, which organises the Best Kept Awards, said; “Throughout the pandemic thousands of volunteers and gardening enthusiasts kept our towns, villages and the country looking its best. These awards illustrate and emphasise how much voluntary work is undertaken to keep our Towns and Villages throughout Ireland beautiful and how the community works together to make where they live desirable. These awards create links between community involvement, our natural environment and our wellbeing, helping us to recognise the value of our biodiversity and coming together to play our part in making our own parts of the country places we are proud to call home”