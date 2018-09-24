“Over the moon with the win” so say those involved with Inistioge’s Entente Florale entry

‘Hopeful more than expectant’ is how those involved with Inistioge’s Entente Florale entry say they were feeling heading up to the weekend’s awards.

The local village claimed a Gold medal in the European-wide competition on Saturday night.

Margaret Jernigan of the lcoal committee says they were over the moon with the win.

Mrs Jernigan added that the biggest positive to come from the experience was the strong sense of community it built.