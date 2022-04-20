INTO outgoing President, Kilkenny teacher Joe McKeown, calls for school patrons and boards of management to do more to stop discrimination against LGBTQ teachers

School patrons and Boards of management need to do more to stop discrimination against LGBTQ teachers.

The INTO annual Congress continues today (Wednesday) chaired by outgoing President and Kilkenny Principal Joe McKeown.

Pay and the rising cost of living, recruitment and funding are the issues dominating the three teacher unions’ conferences taking place this week.

But the INTO President says equality is one of the main issues for him with recent research by the organisation finding 80% of LGBTQ-plus teachers don’t feel comfortable revealing that in the workplace.

Joe McKeown’s been telling KCLR’s The Way It Is that gay teachers are often afraid to come out because of the abuse some of their colleagues get.

He says everyone including patrons have to do more to end the discrimination.

Meanwhile, Principal of Gaelscoil Osraí in Kilkenny, Sean O hArgain is one of the delegates attending Congress and he says Joe has been doing a great job.

Hear what both had to say to our Sue Nunn last evening here: